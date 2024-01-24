In an unfortunate incident, a plane reportedly crashed near Fort Smith in Canada today, January 24. As per news agency BNO News, a Northwestern Air commuter plane allegedly crashed near Fort Smith in Canada. At least ten people have been killed and one injured in the plane accident in Canada. The news was confirmed by CKLB, a Canadian radio station. Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls Out of Plane Before Take-Off at Pearson Airport; Injured.

Plane Crashes Near Fort Smith in Canada

BREAKING: Northwestern Air commuter plane crashes near Fort Smith, Canada, killing 10 people and injuring 1 - CKLB — BNO News (@BNONews) January 24, 2024

Plane Accident in Canada

