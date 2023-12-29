Gunshots were fired at the residence of the son of a Hindu temple president in Surrey, in the Canadian province of British Columbia. In the wake of this unsettling incident, Canadian authorities are currently investigating the matter, details of which in media reports only include the efforts being made in the probe and do not confirm if any suspects have been identified. The incident occurred on December 27 at approximately 8:03 AM in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue. According to a statement from the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the targeted residence belongs to the elder son of Satish Kumar, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey. Canada Shocker: Sikh Man and His 11-Year-Old Son Gunned Down in Targeted Shooting in Canadian City of Edmonton.

Breaking: Royal Canadian Mounted Police says it is investigating the incident; Says,"No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes." pic.twitter.com/UxlzJGkNqa — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 29, 2023

