A video going viral on social media shows wildfires causing havoc in Central Chile. As per news agency BNO News, the wildfires have killed at least ten people in central Chile. The wildfires have also torched forests and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. The 58-second video clip shows wildfires creating massive destruction as it engulfs several homes in Central Chile. Earthquake in Argentina and Chile: 6.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Argentina and Chile's Border, Tremors Felt in Central Parts of Both Countries.

Wildfire in Central Chile

BREAKING: Wildfires kill at least 10 people in central Chile, more than 1,000 homes destroyed pic.twitter.com/8XcnSjj3hH — BNO News (@BNONews) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)