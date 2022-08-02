A large sinkhole occurred in a copper mine over the weekend in north of Chile and Chilean authorities have started investigating the giant sinkhole that is 82 feet in diameter. The land operated by Canadian Lundin Mining is 665 kilometres from Santiago. The National Service of Geology and Mining discovered the presence of water in the sinkhole. However, it released a statement that no mine workers or local citizens were harmed by the mysterious large hole. Geomagnetic Storm Likely To Hit the Earth Today! National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Predict Minor Power Outage and Satellite Disruptions

Giant Sinkhole in Chile!

Chilean authorities have started investigating a mysterious sinkhole about 82 feet in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country https://t.co/tNIyN9MLh3pic.twitter.com/AboZnVaqZs — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2022

