In yet another incident of the blast that jolted China, a powerful explosion occurred in one of the chemical plants in Jiangxi's Guixi province on Saturday. Media reports cited emergency services, expressing concerns about significant casualties and potential fatalities in the tragic incident, although no official confirmation has been provided. More details are awaited. China Restaurant Blast Video: 31 Killed in Gas Explosion at Eatery in Yinchuan.

China Blast Video:

WATCH: Massive explosion in a chemical plant in Guixi, East China's Jiangxi Province pic.twitter.com/DAz0VdXbfn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)