As many as four people died from suicide at a famous glass skywalk in China. The four met online via a group and connected with each to commit suicide at China’s Tianmen Mountain. They consumed poison and jumped from a height of 60 meters (197 feet), except for one woman who also died as she had consumed poison. The reason behind their death is unknown.

Four People Dies At China's Glass Walk

