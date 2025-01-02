Several videos circulating online have claimed that China has declared a state of emergency due to multiple viruses overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums. These videos quickly gained traction, sparking widespread concern. However, a community note has debunked these claims, stating that there is no credible information to support the assertion that China has declared such an emergency. While it’s true that hospitals in some regions are facing increased pressure due to rising COVID-19 and Influenza A cases, the Chinese government has not officially declared a state of emergency. 'No One Can Ever Stop Taiwan's Reunification with China', Says President Xi Jinping in His New Year 2025 Message.

Viral Videos Claiming China Has Declared a State of Emergency

China Declares Emergency as Viruses Overwhelm Hospitals ➡️ State of Emergency Multiple viruses, including Influenza A and COVID-19, overwhelm hospitals and crematoriums in China, prompting a state of emergency. ➡️ Data Sharing Call The WHO urges China to share critical COVID-19… pic.twitter.com/YOdC6NPZUn — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 1, 2025

Fact Check of Viral Videos Showing ‘Overwhelmed Hospitals’

⚠️ BREAKING: China 🇨🇳 Declares State of Emergency as Epidemic Overwhelms Hospitals and Crematoriums. Multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are spreading rapidly across China. pic.twitter.com/GRV3XYgrYX — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) January 1, 2025

