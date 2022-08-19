Amid the extreme heatwave in the country, China has issued the first national drought alert as the country battles to save crops. According to reports, authorities in China are battling forest fires and mobilising specialist teams in order to protect the crops from the scorching temperatures across the Yangtze river basin. The national 'yellow alert' was issued late on Thursday. Reports also suggest that the he alert is two notches short of the most serious warning on Beijing's scale.

