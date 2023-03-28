China has reported the first human case of H3N8 bird flu, according to a report in BNO News. As per the report, a woman in southern China has tested positive for H3N8 bird flu. Reportedly, this is the third time that the virus has been found in humans. In an official statement, the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said that the 56-year-old woman from Zhongshan City had been infected with H3N8. Bird Flu Outbreak: WHO Confirms Another Case of Avian Influenza H5N1 Virus in Chinese Woman.

China Reports Human Case of H3N8 Bird Flu

China reports human case of H3N8 bird flu https://t.co/6MjGBlVExa — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2023

