In 2023, China's population dropped for the second consecutive year, and the country reported a record low birth rate. The pattern signalled the intensification of a demographic dilemma that is expected to have a big impact on the second-biggest economy in the world. China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, January 17, that the nation had 6.39 births per 1,000 people, down from 6.77 a year earlier. Since 1949, when Communist China was founded, the birth rate has never been lower. In contrast to the 9.56 million infants born in 2022, there were about 9.02 million babies born. According to the statistics, the total population decreased by 2.08 million from the previous year to 1.409 billion in 2023. China Population Declines First Time in Over Six Decades as Births Plunge.

China Sees Major Population Decline for Second Consecutive Year

