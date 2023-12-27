In a deeply unsettling event that unfolded in 2019, a video has recently resurfaced on Chinese social media, shedding light on a shocking incident. The footage captures a Chinese surgeon physically assaulting an 82-year-old patient during an eye surgery procedure. The violent act, which has gone viral, has sparked outrage and reignited concerns about the behavior and ethics of medical professionals. The distressing video shows the surgeon forcefully punching the elderly woman in the face multiple times. The incident occurred at Aier China’s hospital in Guigang, prompting an immediate investigation by hospital authorities. The gravity of the situation led the parent group, Aier China, to take swift action. They suspended the surgeon, who also holds the position of hospital dean, and dismissed the CEO of the facility. China Shocker: 56-Year-Old Japanese Tourist Dies After Jumping off World's Highest Bungee Jump in Macau.

Doctor Punches Patient in China

The #CEO of a hospital in south #China has been dismissed and a surgeon suspended, Aier China (@AierEyeHospital) announced on Friday, after a video showing the surgeon punching a patient during an operation sparked public outcry. #AierEyeHospital pic.twitter.com/VnmGl93cTr — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 22, 2023

