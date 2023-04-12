China is reportedly planning to implement a no-fly zone in the north of Taiwan airspaces from April 16 to 18. A few days ago China exercised military drills near the island. Taiwan Detects 3 Warships, 13 Chinese Aircraft Around Island After China Announces Three Day Military Drills in Taiwan Strait.

China To Implement No-Fly Zone in North of Taiwan

BREAKING: Reuters reports China will implement a no-fly zone north of Taiwan between the 16th and 18th of April — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)