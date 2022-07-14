An emergency meeting was held this week with China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, financial regulators, and major banks to discuss apparent client mortgage boycotts, according to a media report. Meanwhile, China's economic growth decreased to 0.4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter.

