A Chinese start-up has invented a long-distance kissing the machine inspired by lockdown isolation. It transmits kissing data through motion sensors attached to silicon lips. It later simultaneously gets played after receiving the kisses. The kissing machine has been named the MUA, inspired by the kissing sound. The kissing data is downloadable. Chinese Kissing Device: Smooching Your Partner In A Long-Distance Relationship With This Remote Gadget Has Internet Divided!

Chinese Start-up Invents Kissing Machine

Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers https://t.co/nkguR1ZUq2 pic.twitter.com/yDGtTP9Lj8 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2023

