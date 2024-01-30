Cipher Case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 10 Years in Prison

Pakistan court has sentenced former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan to 10 years in prison for their involvement in cipher case, reported Pakistani media.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2024 01:47 PM IST

In a big development, Pakistan Special Court on Tuesday, January 30 sentenced former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan to 10 years in prison for his involvement in cipher case, reported Pakistani media. PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also been handed 10 years prison sentence.  Imran Khan was accused of violating the Official Secrets Act for disclosing a secret diplomatic cable, called the cipher. The court's order comes a little over a month after the Supreme Court of Pakistan had granted them bail in the case against surety bonds of Rs 1 million each. Pakistan Batsman Imam ul Haq Congratulates Sarfaraz Khan After Latter's Inclusion in India's Test Squad Against England.

Imran Khan Gets 10 Years Jail:

