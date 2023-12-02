Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist from Manipur, met Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other global leaders at the UN COP28 summit in Dubai. The young climate activist shared the photos of her meeting with world leaders on X, formerly Twitter. While flying out to Dubai on Wednesday to attend the key event, Licypriya said she would also highlight the impact of the climate crisis in her state, Manipur, caused by massive deforestation in the hills due to large-scale illegal poppy cultivation. COP28 Summit 2023: Need To Add Positive Points to Earth’s ‘Health Card’, Says PM Narendra Modi; Web Portal of Green Credits Programme Launched (Watch Video).

Licypriya Kangujam Meets Giorgia Meloni

Licypriya Kangujam Meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan 

With President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Licypriya Kangujam Meets President of Columbia Gustavo Petro

