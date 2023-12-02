Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist from Manipur, met Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other global leaders at the UN COP28 summit in Dubai. The young climate activist shared the photos of her meeting with world leaders on X, formerly Twitter. While flying out to Dubai on Wednesday to attend the key event, Licypriya said she would also highlight the impact of the climate crisis in her state, Manipur, caused by massive deforestation in the hills due to large-scale illegal poppy cultivation. COP28 Summit 2023: Need To Add Positive Points to Earth’s ‘Health Card’, Says PM Narendra Modi; Web Portal of Green Credits Programme Launched (Watch Video).

Licypriya Kangujam Meets Giorgia Meloni

With Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy 🇮🇹 at the High Level Session of #COP28 today. I appreciated her pledge to contribute 100 millions Euros on #LossAndDamageFund. I urged her the urgency of addressing climate change in the global south. pic.twitter.com/B2XX2ufSys — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 1, 2023

Licypriya Kangujam Meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Honour to be with HE @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE 🇦🇪 today in #COP28UAE . Operationalisation of Loss and Damage Fund at #COP28 is a big win for the global south. I appreciate UAE for contributing $100 millions to it. COP28 shouldn't be a Greenwashing Event. pic.twitter.com/aaKSTudkNq — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 1, 2023

With President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Met with President of Egypt 🇪🇬 Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and urged him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. I appreciated him for his climate leadership and for opening humanitarian corridor for the people of Gaza during Israel- Hamas conflict.#COP28UAE pic.twitter.com/p1yOqoXu51 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 1, 2023

Licypriya Kangujam Meets President of Columbia Gustavo Petro

With the President of Colombia 🇨🇴 HE Mr @petrogustavo today on the sideline of #COP28UAE. I urged him to make #ClimateEducation mandatory in every school education curriculum of Colombia 🇨🇴. Without climate education, there will no climate solution.He assures me the same.… pic.twitter.com/FE7Q2njtQU — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 1, 2023

