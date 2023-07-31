The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegedly requested Coinbase, the prominent cryptocurrency exchange, to cease trading in all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin before initiating legal action against the company. The reported move indicates the SEC's intention to assert regulatory control over a broader range of digital assets in the crypto market. Coinbase Cyberattack: Crypto Exchange Platform Faces Cybersecurity Attack, Employee Targeted; Customer Data and Funds Safe.

Coinbase Told to Halt Trading in Non-Bitcoin Cryptocurrencies

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 The SEC has told Coinbase all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin are securities — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 31, 2023

