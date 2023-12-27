22 people were killed and many more are missing in Congo’s Kasai after a landslide hit a cabin where a group of miners was sheltering, sweeping it into a river. The provincial government in a statement said it would conduct an investigation to determine the reasons for the material damages. This comes after at least 14 people died in eastern Congo in early December after torrential rains battered the city of Bukavu. Congo Floods: Over 120 People Killed in Kinshasa As Heavy Rains Cause Landslides (See Pics And Video).

Congo Rains

