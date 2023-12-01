At the COP28 summit in Dubai, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share insights from his meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Describing the interaction as excellent, Modi highlighted the strength of the India-UK friendship in fostering a better future for future generations. The tweet emphasised the collaborative efforts between the two nations in addressing global challenges related to climate change. COP28: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes UAE’s Announcement of Establishing Climate Investment Fund in Dubai (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak Engage in Talks

An excellent interaction with UK PM @RishiSunak during the #COP28 Dubai Summit. Strong India-UK friendship helps create a better future for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/xHazWCAjs3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

