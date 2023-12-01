In a significant diplomatic gesture, the UAE extended an honour to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granting him the opportunity to address the Ceremonial Opening of the COP 28 Summit. Alongside him were notable figures, including COP28 President Sultan Jaber and the UNFCC Executive Secretary. Addressing the COP28 high-level segment in Dubai, PM Modi highlighted India's commitment to environmental sustainability. He emphasised a goal to reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, aiming to elevate the share of non-fossil fuel to 50 per cent. Additionally, PM Modi announced a new eco-friendly initiative, the Green Credit initiative, from the COP28 platform, reinforcing India's proactive stance toward positive environmental contributions. COP28: PM Narendra Modi Proposes to Host COP33 in India in 2028 During High-Level Segment in Dubai (Watch Video).

PM Modi Speaks at COP28 Opening

In a special gesture by the UAE, PM Narendra Modi was given the honour of speaking at the Ceremonial Opening of COP28. Others speaking were COP28 President Sultan Jaber and UNFCC Executive Secretary. pic.twitter.com/Ctm1ZzOkbU — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

Green Credit initiative

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | At the Opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG, PM Narendra Modi says, "Today, from this forum, I announce one more pro-planet, pro-active and positive initiative - Green Credit initiative..." pic.twitter.com/XLZmUndeWz — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

PM Modi's Vision for Sustainable India

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | At the Opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG, PM Narendra Modi says, "...India's goal is to bring down emissions intensity by 45% till 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. We will also keep going ahead towards… pic.twitter.com/TVuCrvK6mJ — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

