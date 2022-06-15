Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao of Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on June 15 said that digital currency company is open to hire 2, 0000 employees.

"It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did". "Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for Binance", said Zhao in a tweet.

Crypto giant Binance opens 2,000 positions for hiring - CEO https://t.co/nIcq39z6DF pic.twitter.com/6qoivyDaM5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2022

