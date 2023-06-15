In a concerning development, several US federal government agencies have reportedly fallen victim to a significant global cyberattack on Thursday. The incident has raised alarm bells about Nation's cybersecurity. Intrusions have been experienced by several federal agencies running on support from U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). As per reports, executive assistant director for cybersecurity Eric Goldstein said that the software has been exploited by hackers. CISA is assessing the impact. Further details are awaited. Ransomware Attack: US Network Infrastructure Giant CommScope Hit by Cyberattack, Employee Data Exposed Online.

Federal Institutions in America Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack

JUST IN - U.S. federal government agencies hit in global cyberattack, CISA "working urgently to understand impacts" — CNN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 15, 2023

