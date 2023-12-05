Canadian software engineer Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were allegedly ambushed and killed in a burning car in Dominica. The millionaire founder of animation software firm Softimage, Langlois, and Marchand, were discovered dead after being missing for days from their eco-resort. Reportedly, American chocolate maker Jonathan Lehrer and his wife are among four detained individuals in connection with the murders, suggesting a possible hitman involvement. Canada Fire Video: Several People Rushed to Hospital After Explosion Erupts at a Building in British Columbia's Downtown Prince George, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

American Chocolate Maker Jonathan Lehrer and Wife Detained

American chocolate maker Jonathan Lehrer and his wife are among four detained after millionaire software engineer Daniel Langlois and his partner 'ambushed by hitman' and killed in burning car https://t.co/J1eLHt0OIl pic.twitter.com/RAqeFQ2hZO — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 4, 2023

Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found dead in their car on Friday Their neighbors Jonathan Lehrer and his wife are now being questioned by cops Langlois and Lehrer were previously involved in a row over the usage of a road pic.twitter.com/YQr6rav3SH — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) December 4, 2023

