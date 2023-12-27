In a recent incident that has gone viral across social media platforms, a Delta employee found himself at the centre of controversy after an encounter with transgender activist Tommy Dorfman. The incident unfolded when Dorfman took to the internet to express frustration over an alleged misgendering incident. On December 27, a video emerged showing Tommy Dorfman directly confronting the employee responsible for the misgendering. In the heated exchange, Dorfman asserted their identity and expressed displeasure at being repeatedly misgendered. The employee, while acknowledging that the misgendering was unintentional, stood their ground and warned against taking it personally. Their confident response included the possibility of involving Airport Authority to address the situation. US: Girl Student Slammed on Ground, Hair Pulled by Trans-Identified Student at Oregon Middle School, Horrifying Video of Assault Surfaces.

Delta Employee’s Confrontation With Transgender Activist

A transgender activist attempted to intimidate an airline employee over "misgendering," but the employee stood their ground. This is an effective approach when faced with individuals demanding compliance to their beliefs. pic.twitter.com/WgmBnbITJn — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)