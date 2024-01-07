Voting for the general elections in Bangladesh is underway today, January 7. As Bangladesh goes to poll today for the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke to the media about the elections. "Our country is sovereign and independent. We have a big population. We have established people's democratic rights." she said. The Bangladesh Prime Minster also said that she wants to ensure democracy continues in the country. Bangladesh General Election 2024: Bangladeshis Go to Poll Amid Boycott by Main Opposition BNP; PM Sheikh Hasina Expected To Win Again.

Bangladesh Goes to Poll for the 2024 General Elections Today

#WATCH | Dhaka: As Bangladesh goes to poll for the 2024 general elections today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says, "Our country is sovereign and independent...We have a big population. We have established people's democratic rights...I want to make sure that democracy should… pic.twitter.com/Nt48AnhEn6 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

