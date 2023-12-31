Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, in her New Year 2024 address, surprised everyone by announcing her abdication in January. Queen Margrethe II has been on the throne for 52 years, making her the longest-reigning European monarch. Her firstborn son, Crown Prince Frederik, will take over the crown on 14 January, the same day her father, King Frederik XI, passed away in 1972. The queen, who is 83 years old, made this decision after having back surgery in February, the Independent reported. New Year in New Zealand: Auckland Rings Into 2024 With Fireworks (Watch Video).

