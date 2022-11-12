Amid the mass firings in various tech companies including Meta and Twitter, another company has now joined the list. According to reports, Disney is planning to freeze hiring and also cut some jobs. According to a report in Reuters, the decision comes as the company strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. Chief Executive Bob Chapek has sent a memo to Disney's leaders, saying that the company is instituting a targeted hiring freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as it looks to manage costs. Twitter Layoffs: Employees Vent Their Frustrations Over Mass Termination Using Hashtag #OneTeam; See Reactions.

Disney To Cut Some Jobs

Disney plans to freeze hiring, cut some jobs -memo https://t.co/bLDrtD9e0u pic.twitter.com/BcY4ANKy7s — Reuters (@Reuters) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)