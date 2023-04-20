Donald Trump returned to Instagram on Tuesday, posting for the first time in more than 2 years after he was removed from the platform following his response to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack. Trump, who is now running to regain the White House, used his return to Instagram to promote a second edition of his digital trading cards. Former US President Donald Trump Faces 34 Counts Related to Business Fraud.

Donald Trump Returns to Instagram

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump has returned to Instagram pic.twitter.com/1lka1QCdtg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)