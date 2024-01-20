The former UK PM Boris Johnson backed Donald Trump for a second term as US president, Sky News reported. Boris Johnson said Donald Trump would defy his detractors and support Ukraine, thus strengthening “the West” and stabilising “the world”. Boris Johnson ridiculed the “global wokerati” for their “violent trembling” at the prospect of Trump’s comeback to the White House. US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Emerges Big Winner, Ron DeSantis Distant Second, Vivek Ramaswamy Quits Race; Here Are Key Takeaways from Iowa Caucuses.

Boris Johnson Says World Would Be 'More Stable' Under Donald Trump

NEW - Boris Johnson says the world would be "more stable" under Trump, mocks the "global wokerati" for "trembling so violently" at the idea of Trump returning — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 20, 2024

