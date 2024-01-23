The Doomsday Clock has been set to remain 90 seconds from midnight, which, the experts said, is the closest we have ever been to human destruction. Human-made disasters are pushing the world to the brink of collapse as the clock hands approach 12 o’clock amid the Ukraine crisis, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the rising friction between China and Taiwan. The risk of nuclear annihilation is also at an all-time high, as Russia warns of ‘new rivers of blood’ after developing the world’s biggest missile. What Does the Doomsday Clock Tell Us About the Future?

Doomsday Clock Remains at 90 Seconds to Midnight

