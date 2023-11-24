Anti-immigration riots have broken out in Dublin's city centre in Ireland following a knife attack on Thursday, November 24, that left five people injured, including three children. A man in his 50s was taken into custody by the police and was receiving medical attention for his injuries. They declared that they had no further leads. However, just before 6 pm, a few of around fifty anti-immigrant protestors momentarily burst over a police barricade, leaving the area still cordoned off. The protestors set ablaze at the Holiday Inn Express hotel in the city, while the demonstrators left a message on a burning bus at another place that read, "Out." Dublin Stabbing: Riots Erupt as Angry Protesters Clash With Police, Set Car Ablaze After Knife Attack (Watch Videos).

Holiday Inn Express Hotel Set on Fire

BREAKING: The Holiday Inn Express hotel in Dublin has been set on fire amid anti-immigrants protest in Ireland pic.twitter.com/OENokHRp9r — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 23, 2023

Bus and Car Go Up in Flames in Anti-Immigrants Protests in Dublin

JUST IN - Anti-immigrant protesters left a message on a burning bus in Dublin, Ireland: "Out" pic.twitter.com/NszazHrZmG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 23, 2023

Double decker bus and car on fire, O’Connell Bridge #Dublin pic.twitter.com/CfBkC3UTdM — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)