Amidst a series of strong earthquakes in Ishikawa, Japan, the Indian Embassy established an emergency control room for those affected by the earthquake and tsunami on January 1, 2024. Individuals seeking assistance can contact designated emergency numbers and email IDs provided by the embassy. The earthquake, with major quakes reaching up to 7.6 magnitude, triggered tsunami warnings, prompting coordinated efforts by authorities. Tsunami Warning in Japan: Tsunami Waves Reach Western Coastal Areas After 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake (Watch Videos).

Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance. pic.twitter.com/oMkvbbJKEh — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) January 1, 2024

