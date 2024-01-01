Major damage has been reported in Japan's coastal town of Uchinada in Ishikawa after earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude on Richter scale hit the area. A scary video depicting the aftermath of the tremors has surfaced on social media. The 13-second video clip shows large cracks across roads in the small town of Uchinada. A tsunami warning was issued after a string of strong quakes on its western coastline, prompting residents to evacuate and brace for potential aftershocks. Japan Issues Tsunami Warnings and Tells Residents To Evacuate After a Series of Very Strong Earthquakes On New Year's Day 2024 (Watch Videos).

Major Damage Reported in Uchinada:

WATCH: Major damage reported in coastal town of Uchinada in Ishikawa, Japan after 7.4 magnitude earthquakepic.twitter.com/1tMuu8EyOp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2024

