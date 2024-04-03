Earthquake in Taiwan: Videos Show Vehicles Shaking on Highway, Massive Destruction as Houses and Buildings Collapse Following Magnitude 7.4 Quake

A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook Taiwan early on April 3, causing buildings to collapse and impacting the entire island. Videos on social media showed vehicles shaking on highway and houses and building damaged and collapsed as the powerful quake shook the country. The eastern coast of Taiwan is seeing several rockslides and landslides, reports said. Taiwan's official central news agency said that the quake was the biggest to hit the island since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people. Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Jolts Country’s East Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warnings in Japan (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Taiwan

WATCH: Dashcam captures 7.4 quake on highway in eastern Taiwan pic.twitter.com/P6oJetpML7 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 3, 2024

BREAKING: Houses and buildings damaged and collapsed in Taiwan after massive earthquake pic.twitter.com/ZUAwT2P0PV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)