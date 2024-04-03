Earthquake in Taiwan: Videos Show Vehicles Shaking on Highway, Massive Destruction as Houses and Buildings Collapse Following Magnitude 7.4 Quake

A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook Taiwan early on April 3, causing buildings to collapse and impacting the entire island.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 07:34 AM IST

A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook Taiwan early on April 3, causing buildings to collapse and impacting the entire island. Videos on social media showed vehicles shaking on highway and houses and building damaged and collapsed as the powerful quake shook the country. The eastern coast of Taiwan is seeing several rockslides and landslides, reports said. Taiwan's official central news agency said that the quake was the biggest to hit the island since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people. Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Jolts Country’s East Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warnings in Japan (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Taiwan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 07:34 AM IST

A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook Taiwan early on April 3, causing buildings to collapse and impacting the entire island. Videos on social media showed vehicles shaking on highway and houses and building damaged and collapsed as the powerful quake shook the country. The eastern coast of Taiwan is seeing several rockslides and landslides, reports said. Taiwan's official central news agency said that the quake was the biggest to hit the island since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people. Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Jolts Country’s East Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warnings in Japan (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Taiwan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Earthquake Earthquake in Taiwan Live Breaking News Headlines Taiwan Taiwan Earthquake Taiwan Earthquake Video
You might also like
Earthquake in Taiwan: Dashcam Captures Exact Moment When Powerful Quake Struck Eastern Taiwan; Metro Train, Flyover, TV Studio Seen Shaking in Terrifying Videos
World

Earthquake in Taiwan: Dashcam Captures Exact Moment When Powerful Quake Struck Eastern Taiwan; Metro Train, Flyover, TV Studio Seen Shaking in Terrifying Videos
Bulandshahr Shocker: Man Chases, Beats Mother With Stick in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested (Watch Video)
News

Bulandshahr Shocker: Man Chases, Beats Mother With Stick in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested (Watch Video)
Earthquake in Taiwan: Dashcam Captures Exact Moment When Powerful Quake Struck Eastern Taiwan; Metro Train, Flyover, TV Studio Seen Shaking in Terrifying Videos
World

Earthquake in Taiwan: Dashcam Captures Exact Moment When Powerful Quake Struck Eastern Taiwan; Metro Train, Flyover, TV Studio Seen Shaking in Terrifying Videos
Bulandshahr Shocker: Man Chases, Beats Mother With Stick in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested (Watch Video)
News

Bulandshahr Shocker: Man Chases, Beats Mother With Stick in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested (Watch Video)
Kerala: TTE Killed After Being Pushed by Passenger on Patna Superfast Train, Probe On
News

Kerala: TTE Killed After Being Pushed by Passenger on Patna Superfast Train, Probe On
Kentucky Storms: Student Gets Blown Away by Strong Gust of Wind at University Campus As Authorities Issue Alert (Watch Video)
World

Kentucky Storms: Student Gets Blown Away by Strong Gust of Wind at University Campus As Authorities Issue Alert (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Newcastle vs Everton
10K+ searches
West Ham vs Tottenham
10K+ searches
DC vs KKR
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 1oad, Six Injured; Driver Held After CCTV Footage Surfaces

  • Navi Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Newcastle vs Everton
    10K+ searches
    West Ham vs Tottenham
    10K+ searches
    DC vs KKR
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma