A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 11 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes near Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake in the US was reported 13 miles from Los Angeles. The US agency said the earthquake occurred around 8:27 am Pacific time. No casualties of property damage has been reported so far. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Japan: Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes Western Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued (Watch Videos).

Earthquake in US

BREAKING: 4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles area — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2024

