US President Joe Biden proclaimed Easter Sunday (March 31) as the Transgender Day of Visibility. In a statement, Biden reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transgender rights: “On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honour the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a perfect Union—where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives. Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation." Easter 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to People on Easter Eve.

Transgender Day of Visibility

NEW: Biden proclaimed this Easter Sunday as a “Transgender Day of Visibility” pic.twitter.com/0ykCTCKCJE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)