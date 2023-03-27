At least 16 people have died in southern Ecuador in a landslide caused by months of heavy rainfall, the government said on Monday. The mudslide happened late on Sunday night, burying dozens of homes and also injuring 16 people, the statement read. Earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 Hits Ecuador.

Ecuador Landslide:

#BREAKING At least 16 dead in southern Ecuador landslide: government pic.twitter.com/KtBOZbHLIa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)