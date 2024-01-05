A power outage in Samanes Park of Guayaquil in Ecuador left some tourists stuck on rides. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The incident occurred on Thursday, January 4, when a sudden power outage hit an amusement park, leaving several citizens trapped on rides. Ride Malfunction in US Video: Passengers Left Hanging Upside Down as Amusement Ride Malfunctions at Forest County Festival in Crandon.

Riders Stuck on Rides After Power Outage

VIDEO: A power outage at an amusement park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, leaves individuals stranded on electrical rides. pic.twitter.com/XAypLXe4Dg — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) January 5, 2024

