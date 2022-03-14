Billionaire Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight for Ukraine. “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” he tweeted, using the Russian alphabet to write Mr Putin’s name. “Stakes are Ukraine,” he continued, writing the country’s name in its own language.

See Tweet:

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a 'single combat' fight, with the stakes being 'Ukraine'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 14, 2022

I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)