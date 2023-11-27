Elon Musk, on Monday, November 27, met Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and toured the ruins of the Kibbutz in Kfar Aza amid the ongoing war with Hamas. The Kibbutz were ravaged during the Hamas’s October 7 attacks. A video of Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu touring the area has surfaced on social media. As per The Times of Israel, Musk heard briefings from a local council leader and a representative of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit about the massacres in the kibbutz. Then, he was taken to the home of the community’s security chief, Ofir Libstein, who was killed in a gunfight with the terrorists. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg Calls for Extension of Pause in Gaza Fighting.

Elon Musk Meets Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel

BREAKING: Elon Musk lands in Israel, meets Netanyahu, begins wartime visit pic.twitter.com/x6jTVeKu4g — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 27, 2023

