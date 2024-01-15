Elon Musk, in a reply to a 'X' post, unequivocally expressed his stance against discrimination, stating, "Discrimination on the basis of anything other than merit is wrong." The retweet was prompted by a post from an X user named End Wokeness, who shared a chart illustrating the change in employment in Corporate America since 2020. The Tesla CEO's concise statement condemned any form of discrimination based on factors other than merit. Elon Musk Sets New World Record in Diablo 4 AoZ, Shares Live Stream Video of His Gameplay on X.

Discrimination Beyond Merit Is Wrong

Discrimination on the basis of anything other than merit is wrong https://t.co/PwMmwLUZMj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

