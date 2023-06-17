England Football Team had to wait extra time to deboard the flight that carried them to Malta after the plane made a wrong turn and got stuck in a taxiway. According to the reports, Air Horizont Boeing 737-400 erroneously turned left after landing on runway 31, ending up on taxiway "G", blocking the main runway for about 30 minutes. The aircraft was eventually towed to the terminal following the incident. The video of the incident surfaced online and quickly went viral on social media. IndiGo Dubai-Bound Flight Suffers Bird Hit, Take-Off Aborted at Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka.

England Football Team Gets Stuck on Taxiway

Air Horizont 737 carrying the England football team got stuck on the taxiway after making a wrong turn after landing in Malta. The aircraft was eventually towed to the terminal following the incident. pic.twitter.com/t7ukO7bb91 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 17, 2023

2023-06-15: Air Horizont Boeing 737-400 (9H-ZAA, built 1991) erroneously turned left after landing runway 31 ending up on taxiway "G" where it blocked the main runway for about 30min until it was towed to the main ramp. On board flight #HAT1460 from Birmingham was the English… pic.twitter.com/wOyYocxSOH — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) June 17, 2023

