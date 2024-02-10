Saudi Arabia has expressed grave concern over Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah, warning that it could lead to a “humanitarian catastrophe.” The statement comes in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order for the army to prepare for a civilian evacuation from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation. Saudi Arabia has called for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene, warning of “extremely dangerous repercussions” if Rafah is stormed and targeted. The country’s foreign ministry has issued a statement expressing its “categorical rejection and strong condemnation” of the forced deportation of civilians. Israel-Hamas War: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Urges Unity in Islamic Countries Against Israeli Offensive in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia Warns Israel

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia warns of the very serious repercussions of storming and targeting the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/JrdfxLnxaA — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 10, 2024

