In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has given Alabama the green light to carry out its first-ever execution using nitrogen gas. The execution is scheduled for Thursday, January 25. This marks a significant shift in the method of capital punishment used in the state. Hitman Kenneth Eugene Smith's execution would make him the first to die via nitrogen hypoxia. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

First-Ever Execution by Nitrogen Gas

U.S. Supreme Court allows Alabama to carry out first-ever execution by nitrogen gas, scheduled for tomorrow — BNO News (@BNONews) January 24, 2024

