At least four victims of the deadly school shooting at a South Texas elementary school have been identified. Eva Mireles, a teacher, who was teaching fourth grade, was shot and killed by the gunman along with Irma Garcia, another teacher. Students who were killed has been identified as Xavier Lopez and Nevaeh Bravo. The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing at least 19 children and a teacher. Authorities said he also fatally shot his grandmother before going to the school. Ramos was killed by law enforcement.

