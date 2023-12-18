Panic erupted at Tampa Premium Outlets mall in Florida, United States, on Sunday, December 17, after there were false reports of an active shooter. According to news agency BNO News, several people were injured after panic erupted at the Tampa Premium Outlets mall in Florida following reports of an active shooter. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 10-second video clip shows a couple running to save their lives as false reports of an active shooter surfaced. According to a report in TampaBay.com, several people were injured after a fire alarm triggered fears of an active shooter at the Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz.

Panic Erupts at Tampa Premium Outlets Mall in Florida

