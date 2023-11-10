Heavy rainfall in northern France has led to river overflow and house flooding, forcing people to evacuate as more than 100 towns face red alert. Several videos have surfaced on social media that showed the flooding of homes in Estrée in Pas-de-Calais. As per Reuters, French Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said dozens of towns would be considered in a situation of natural disaster - which makes it easier for those whose homes or businesses were flooded to benefit from insurance coverage. France: Atleast 20 Jewish Schools Reportedly Evacuated After Anonymous Bomb Threat in Paris.

France Flood Videos

NEW: Severe flooding hits Estrée in Pas-de-Calais, France, following heavy downpours. pic.twitter.com/91Xg6Mi6GV — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 10, 2023

France Flood

Heavy floods due to extreme rainfalls in Bezinghem of Pas-de-Calais, France 🇫🇷 (10.11.2023) Source: Meteo Express TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/9cTkji5aZq pic.twitter.com/pZhJeMIpIv — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) November 10, 2023

