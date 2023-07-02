France is witnessing scenes of mayhem, madness, and widespread unrest as massive protests continue over the killing of a teen. Disturbing footage captured the rioters engaging in looting activities, particularly targeting high-end stores. Among the incidents caught on video, people can be seen storming into a prominent Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Zara store in Paris. Shockingly, the protesters managed to loot items worth millions of dollars from establishments. France Riots New Video: Rioters Reportedly Set Fire to Residential Building in Grigny.

Rioters Loot Louis Vuitton Store in Paris:

Saquean el local de Louis Vuitton en París🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8O74JDzlbG — Gon Sánchez Rey ✝️🇦🇷👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 (@gonsanchezrey) June 30, 2023

Looting in Paris:

Nike Store Looted:

Video on social media shows protesters attempting to break into a Nike store in central Paris, as France saw unrest spread to major cities in a third night of riots https://t.co/aVzEuLm262 pic.twitter.com/fXOxjKKrng — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2023

