Since a 17-year-old teenager was shot in the chest by the police on June 27 in Paris, protests have erupted across France. The event rekindled a discussion about over-policing in several neighbourhoods, sparking riots and protests. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online wherein an alleged rioter can be seen confidently showing off cooking oil bottles 'looted' during the unrest. France Riots Video: Nike, Zara, Louis Vuitton Stores Looted in Paris as Unrest Escalates.

Rioter Shows Off Cooking Oil ‘Looted’ During Unrest

Rioter in France makes off with cooking oil. pic.twitter.com/IW5ySnD1n4 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 3, 2023

An excited rioters shows off just how much cooking oil he has managed to loot during the riots in France pic.twitter.com/B609C3jYxF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)