Less than two years into her tenure, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced her resignation on Monday, January 8, the presidency said. President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly planning a reshuffle to usher in a second term. A presidential statement said Macron has accepted her resignation. "Madam Prime Minister, dear Elisabeth Borne, your work in the service of our Nation has been exemplary every day. You implemented our project with the courage, commitment and determination of women of states. With all my heart, thank you", Macron wrote in a recent tweet with mentioning her resignation. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in France Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Received by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne Resigns

JUST IN - French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne resigns. pic.twitter.com/1TCfnMqBJL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)